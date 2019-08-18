Brandon Brooks still hopeful of playing season opener

Getty Images

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks had a checkup on his right Achilles last week. He still isn’t cleared for team drills yet but Brooks did get the go-ahead for one-on-ones this week in joint practices with the Ravens.

Brooks retains hope of playing the season opener.

“Still got time,” Brooks said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia. “The biggest indication is going to be this week in one-on-ones, see how it feels, not just against defensive players, but against another team. If things go well from there, progress from there.”

Brooks, 29, tore his Achilles seven months ago. He insists his recovery is on schedule, giving him a chance to play Week One.

“We’ve got 2½ weeks, so I’d say there’s more than enough time,” Brooks said.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai would fill in at right guard if Brooks is unable to go.