Chris Clark carted off with air cast

Saints offensive tackle Chris Clark signed last week. He was carted off with an air cast on his right leg Sunday.

Clark, 35, was injured with 1:14 left in the first half. He was attempting to block defensive linemen Jerry Tillery, who sacked Taysom Hill before rolling into the back of Clark’s leg.

Clark started 13 games for the Panthers at left tackle last season after Matt Kalil was injured. He had 26 starts over three years with the Texans and made 27 others over five seasons with the Broncos at the start of his career.

The Saints now are back in search of depth at the position.