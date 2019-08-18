Colt McCoy might not be ready to play until a few weeks into season

Getty Images

It looks like Colt McCoy can be removed from the competition for Washington’s starting quarterback job.

McCoy was held out of practice last week with soreness in the leg he broke last season and head coach Jay Gruden said on Sunday that there’s no timetable for when the quarterback may be ready to play.

“Might not be the end of camp,” Gruden said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Might be two or three weeks into the season — we don’t know yet. There is no timetable for him until he feels he can 100 percent push off that leg.”

Gruden went on to say that he thought McCoy’s attempt to get back on the field last season might have contributed to the troubles he’s experienced with the leg this offseason and summer.

Whatever the reason, it now looks like Case Keenum or Dwayne Haskins will be the choice at quarterback for the start of the regular season. Given the fact that Haskins is a first-round pick and the eventual starter under any circumstances, McCoy may wind up as the odd man out in Washington when and if he’s given the green light to play.