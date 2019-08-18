D.K. Metcalf won’t play, getting leg checked out

AP

Few rookies have drawn as much attention or praise during training camp as D.K. Metcalf.

But he won’t do anything tonight to add to the legend.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame show that Metcalf would not play tonight against the Vikings, and is getting a sore leg checked out.

Metcalf practiced with the team Friday.

The second-round wideout has impressed teammates all summer, though the praise may be amplified by the void the Seahawks had at the position. But by all accounts, he’s been impressive, and if well, should make an early impact for the Seahawks.