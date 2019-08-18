Freddie Kitchens: We need kicker “that can put the ball between the two yellow poles”

Getty Images

The Browns aren’t happy with how their kickers have performed in the preseason.

Greg Joseph and Austin Siebert each missed field goals from beyond 50 yards in Saturday’s game against the Colts and head coach Freddie Kitchens said on a Sunday conference call that the Browns “need somebody that can put the ball between the two yellow poles.”

Kitchens was asked if there may be an issue with the holding on kicks, but made it clear his issue is with the kickers above all else.

“I don’t know about that,” Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. “I know this, it didn’t go through the upright. I know there are no excuses coming from that room. Their job is to put the ball through the upright. I don’t care who is holding. I can go out there and hold it for them, and it better go through the upright. That’s their job.”

Kitchens said that he and General Manager John Dorsey have discussed adding a kicker from outside the organization, so Cleveland may be one of the places where the kicking carousel spins ahead of Week One.