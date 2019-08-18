Holton Hill ejected for brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Holton Hill is a lesson in what not to do to make a football team.

During the offseason, Hill received two four-game suspensions — one for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy and the other for violating the substance abuse policy. Likely already on shaky ground with the Vikings, he earned an ejection from officials for a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday night.

With 3:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hill lowered his head to initiate contact with scrambling Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch. Hill hit Lynch squarely in the head.

“In #SEAvsMIN, [Hill] was penalized by on-field officials for unnecessary roughness and disqualified from New York for late and forcible contact to the head of the sliding quarterback,” the NFL’s supervisor of officials, Al Riveron, explained in a tweet.

J.T. Barrett replaced Lynch, who was up and walking on the sideline shortly afterward.

Hill appeared in all 16 games last season. He won’t play at least eight this season, and the question now becomes: Will he have a job when he becomes eligible again?