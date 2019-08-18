Jason Witten calls preseason action “the next step in the comeback”

Getty Images

Jason Witten caught one pass for 10 yards in Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams in Hawaii. One was enough.

“It felt really good,” Witten said in halftime quotes from the team. “I was very anxious to get out there and play. It is just the next step in the comeback.”

Witten retired after the 2017 season, going into the broadcast booth last year. So it had been more than 19 months since he had taken a hit.

“I worked really hard to get back in shape,” Witten said. “I hold myself to a high standard, so I can say it was not perfect. I got a little antsy early but had a big third-down conversion on an option route. That was big.”

The Cowboys’ first-team offense scored a touchdown on a 12-play, 97-yard drive. Dak Prescott was 4-for-4 for 64 yards.

Rookie Tony Pollard, who is the starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott‘s absence, had five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown run was 14 yards.