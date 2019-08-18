John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo’s knee recovery has been flawless

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been flawless in training camp practices, but that hasn’t affected the bigger picture as far as General Manager John Lynch is concerned.

Garoppolo is coming off of the torn ACL that ended his 2018 season and Lynch said on Saturday that his overall work at camp has been positive. Lynch also noted that his recovery from that injury has been as good as anyone in the organization could have hoped to see, which is why he believes Garoppolo will “answer the bell” come September.

“I think what’s important, all the time, is you look at the totality of a camp and I think he’s had a really good camp, I really do,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think the best thing for all of us is that is, I get hesitant and reluctant to say it, but is his recovery from his knee has been flawless.”

Lynch noted the big role Garoppolo has in the team reaching their “high aspirations” for the coming season. There’s no doubt that’s the case and there’s equally little doubt that failing to reach them would raise questions about the futures of several people in the organization with Lynch right at the top of the list.