Josh Gordon lands on NFI in his return to Patriots

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Gordon is back with the Patriots. Sort of.

Via multiple reports, Gordon’s addition to the roster has come with his placement on the non-football injury list. He counts toward the 90-man roster, but he has not yet passed a physical and can’t practice.

A league source suggested based on coach Bill Belichick’s cryptic statement that the team may be inclined to stash Gordon on NFI into the regular season, allowing them to bring him back for the stretch run — instead of losing him in the stretch run like they did in 2018.

It’s also possible that Gordon’s simply failed his conditioning test, and that he’ll be on the active roster soon. Regardless, he’s back on the roster, but he won’t be back at practice until he passes a physical.