Kaleb McGary set to resume football activities

Getty Images

Falcons first-round pick Kaleb McGary has missed the last few weeks of work after having a cardiac ablation procedure, but the tackle is set to start working with the team again.

Head coach Dan Quinn announced that McGary has been cleared to resume football activities. Quinn then outlined the path that McGary will follow toward full participation while stressing that they’ll be making sure McGary is healthy every step of the way.

“The first part is, like today, participating in the walkthrough,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “And then he’ll get a good bit of the field work with Marty [Lauzon] and the athletic performance staff. And then once that’s good, we’ll be out a couple of weeks, make sure the conditioning is right. And then back into individual, and then you get back into team. So we really stay strict to the policy we put into place for the guys to return to it. We just don’t back off of it, especially if you’ve been out for, in his case, two weeks. It’s a good sign that he had such a good report. But, like all players, we’re going to do the right thing and make sure nothing comes up.”

McGary was expected to compete for the starting right tackle job this summer, but the time missed while dealing with his heart condition likely means Ty Sambrailo will be at that spot to open the regular season.