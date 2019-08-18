Le’Veon Bell won’t play in the preseason

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell didn’t play at all last year, and he won’t play at all until the start of the regular season.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com, Jets coach Adam Gase said Sunday that the veteran running back would not play in the preseason.

The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal this offseason, and they didn’t give him all that money for August.

It’s an interesting decision to not play him at all, as he’s being incorporated to a new offense with new teammates for the first time. But the Jets obviously think they’ve seen enough of him in practice to warrant parking him until September.

If he goes back to being the same dynamic back he was the last time he played, he’ll make quarterback Sam Darnold and the entire offense better, and early opponents won’t have any tape at all to use to prepare.