Mike Mayock: Time for Antonio Brown to be all in or all out

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock has had just about enough of Antonio Brown and his helmet.

Mayock told reporters today that Brown is not at practice because he’s still angry the NFL won’t let him wear the helmet of his choice, and Mayock left little doubt that it’s beginning to wear on the team that everyone else is working hard while Brown is not.

“AB is not here today,” Mayock said. “Here’s the bottom line: He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out. We’re hoping he’s back soon. We’ve got 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we’re hoping AB is going to be a big part of it, starting Week One against Denver. End of story, no questions.”

Although the Raiders have been publicly supportive of Brown, there’s a limit to their patience with the star wide receiver who has spent training camp dealing with frostbitten feet and helmet drama. Mayock seems to have reached his limit.