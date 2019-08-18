Myles Garrett held out on Saturday because he’s “a little bit banged up”

Getty Images

The Browns didn’t play many of their offensive starters on Saturday night, but they had several defensive regulars in the lineup for the early part of the preseason matchup with the Colts.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was an exception. After the game, head coach Freddie Kitchens said that Garrett got a little banged up during Thursday’s joint practice with Indianapolis and that was enough to rule him out of game action.

“It’s just if they’re a little bit banged up, I’m going to make sure they’re fine,” Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. “If we’d have played a [regular-season] game today, he would’ve been out there.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward also sat for the Browns and Kitchens said he would have rested others, “but numbers-wise we just couldn’t do it.” The Browns will be back in action against the Buccaneers on Friday in what’s typically a dress rehearsal for the regular season.