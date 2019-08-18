Sterling Shepard sheds non-contact jersey

Getty Images

Sterling Shepard no longer is wearing the yellow non-contact jersey, having ditched it for Sunday’s practice.

It is another step in Shepard’s return from a fractured left thumb, even if the Giants receiver didn’t think it was a big deal.

“I didn’t think the yellow jersey was doing much anyway,” Shepard said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “It’s not that big of a difference.”

Shepard continues to wear the splint on his thumb for support, and he remains unavailable for the third preseason game. But Shepard is on track to play in the Sept. 8 opener against the Cowboys.

“It’s just the next step in the process,” Shurmur said of Shepard taking off the non-contact jersey. “He’s fine.”