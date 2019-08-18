Teddy Bridgewater played despite illness

AP

Fans who paid for tickets to Sunday afternoon’s game in Los Angeles probably were sick after watching mostly backups play.

Philip Rivers and Drew Brees were among the stars who watched from the sideline.

That left Teddy Bridgewater to start for the Saints. He nearly didn’t and probably shouldn’t have.

The Saints backup went 5-for-12 for 40 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

He played deep into the second quarter before Taysom Hill replaced him with 1:22 remaining in the half.

Saints coach Sean Payton explained after the game that Bridgewater was sick. He thought about not playing Bridgewater and concedes he “should have taken him out sooner,” via Amie Just of the Times-Picayune.

“He didn’t get a lot of help,” Payton said of Bridgewater.