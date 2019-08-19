Aaron Rodgers feeling good, whether he gets preseason snaps or not

AP

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice Monday after missing Thursday’s preseason game and Sunday’s practice with back tightness.

“It kind of locked up on me last week,” Rodgers said, via Jim Owczarski of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I was going through treatment Wednesday and Thursday, the morning of the game. I was just slowly feeling better every day. Thought about practicing [Sunday], but today was kind of a better option for me. So, felt good out there.”

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday the plan remains for Rodgers to play against the Raiders in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Rodgers said he will leave the decision to Matt LaFleur but doesn’t believe preseason snaps are necessary to be ready for the season opener.

“The best reps I’m going to see all summer are in practice,” Rodgers said. “If Matt wants us to play, we’ll play and go out and compete. If not, I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

Rodgers doesn’t understand what the big deal is about playing in the preseason, pointing out that Sean McVay’s philosophy is to sit his starters in the preseason. The Rams won the NFC last season anyway.

The Packers have a new coach and a new system, but Rodgers feels comfortable with where he is and where the offense is, with . . . or without preseason snaps.

“The preseason, you don’t carry those wins over to the regular season,” Rodgers said. “I do find it interesting that some teams get a pass this time of year. The Rams don’t play anybody, and not many people talk about that fact. Now, the counter would be, ‘Well, this is a new system.’ I get it, but we’ve spent a number of practices from May and June and training camp in July and now in August running this stuff, running unscripted periods, where he has to call the play in.

“I feel very comfortable in the offense conceptually, philosophically, enunciating the plays, getting us in the right formation, getting the checks within the play easily figured out. I feel very comfortable with it. If we didn’t play, I’d feel great going into Week One. If we did, I wouldn’t really be worried too much about the results. If we go down and score a touchdown, it’s not going to give me any more confidence than I already have in the scheme. If we go three-and-out, it’s not going to dampen any confidence that I have in what we’ve established so far in the training camp practices.”