Al Riveron is now the most powerful person in all of football

August 19, 2019
Step aside, Commissioner.

During the coming football season, no person in the NFL will be more powerful than senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron. Although that probably became true the moment that the head of officiating acquired final say over all replay reviews, the addition of offensive and defensive pass interference calls and non-calls pushes it to a new level.

Starting this year, Riveron has the ability to swing massive chunks of field position, by throwing an after-the-fact spot-foul defensive pass interference flag or by wiping out a long gain (or a touchdown) based on offensive pass interference that wasn’t called on the field. And he has that power over each of the 256 regular-season and 11 postseason games that will be played in the league’s 100th season.

Having that power is one thing. Properly using it is another. It’s not easy to make these decisions, especially not in the moment, as the walls close in, the clock ticks loudly on the wall, the Jeopardy music plays quietly in the mind, and one misstep on the tightrope will give TV analysts, radio hosts, and bloggers enough content to carry them to the next weekend of games. We’ve seen Riveron, who was thrust into a job crafted for Dean Blandino after Blandino left for FOX, struggle at times — most significantly in 2017, when multiple catch/no-catch decisions were inaccurately resolved via replay review.

This year, the warning signs have flashed for nearly two months, starting with his assessment of a couple of 2018 non-calls that would become pass interference calls in the new expansion of replay review. Riveron isn’t inclined, or able, to apply the kind of high bar that the Competition Committee envisions when it comes to overturning calls and non-calls of pass interference, as illustrated most recently by a phantom DPI decision from the final minutes of the Cowboys-Rams game.

Again, it’s not an easy job. It’s a job that was created for Blandino. And, as explained during Monday’s PFTOT, the best way to ensure the integrity of the league’s 100th season would be to offer Blandino a large pile of cash to return to the job that was made for him, and that quite possibly only he can properly execute.

  3. Can Blandino do it better? Maybe. But that’s not the issue. The issue is all that power in one man’s hands. And how do you insulate that man from outside influences, like gambling? The entire idea is preposterous.

  4. Blandino is right where he belongs on television. He clearly wanted to be a star given how much he put himself out there while serving in his NFL position, and now he has the platform he clearly craved.

  5. I agree with Florio. Having a sky judge as an integral member of the officiating team at each game is a far better arrangement. Retired officials who can no longer run with the kids could fill that role admirably. Having Riveron do the work of several while simultaneously watching as many as six ongoing games is an insane “solution” to the New Orleans’ NO CALL. If we’re going to have oversight – at least let it be a part of the crew – someone who will be reluctant to overturn his co-workers’ decisions unless they are clearly wrong. That dynamic alone would virtually guarantee the “clear and obvious” standard would be upheld.

  6. Thanks, Saints and Saints fans. Overreacting to an egregious missed call that happens maybe once a decade at that level of severity, you pushed for a rule change that will make the game MUCH worse.

    Maybe next time, put that energy into urging your team to not let the opponent score twice at the end of the game, and to not turn the ball over in overtime.

    Not being able to close out games is why your otherwise-good team didn’t advance to the Super Bowl (twice) – not one bad call by the officials.

  7. The NFL needs to invest in computers that make the final officiating decisions. They have the money for it.

  11. Here’s one inalienable truth: if Riveron makes the call and it benefits your team, he’s a fair, honest, and incorruptible bastion.

    If it goes against your team, there is roughly a 100% chance that he’s on the take, fixing games to his liking.

  14. NFL owners have to insist that the “clear and obvious” standard is applied to replay review. If Riveron is going to be making up penalties out of whole cloth or analyzing every replay like the Zapruder film before making a decision, he needs to be removed from his position and replaced by someone who will apply the proper standard. How hard can it be?

  18. how about empowering the on field officials to DO A BETTER JOB? this just screams as a way to have additional play stoppages/commercial breaks and the pace of an NFL game is already painfully choppy. We need to terminate officials who miss calls like the call in NO in the divisional playoff game, not add more replay rules.

