Antonio Brown returns to the Raiders

Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
A day after Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock publicly declared that receiver Antonio Brown needs to be all in or all out, Brown is all in. For now.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown returned to the team and attended practice on Monday.

Brown left the team on Sunday due to the league’s closing of an apparent loophole that would have allowed him to wear a Schutt AiR Advantage that is less than 10 years old. He’s upset, and rightfully so, regarding the perception (or reality) that the NFL keeps moving the goalposts in order to keep him out of a helmet that had not been added to the list of banned helmets until he attempted to circumvent the ruling that he couldn’t wear a helmet that is more than 10 years old.

Mayock said Sunday that all avenues have been exhausted. Agent Drew Rosenhaus disagreed, explaining that there are other options but not elaborating.

As noted earlier today, the best (perhaps only) option will be for Brown to file a new grievance that challenges the league’s decision to test, and to ban, his preferred helmet model on an expedited basis, without the same one-year grace period that players like Tom Brady received in 2018, after their helmets were deemed to be unsafe but they were still permitted to wear them.

  4. I think if he were allowed to, AB would just adopt a new helmet and move on. But the media won’t allow it and I doubt he has the discipline to just accept it without giving them further fodder to keep the issue alive. He, his agent and the team should all get on the same page with a unified front toward the media and public and just let this thing die.

  5. Mr. Florio, we but heads a lot (I comment, you don’t allow them) but you have been on top of this and all the other football stories. Great work getting all the details on this. It’s been a fascinating story, that’s for sure.

  7. Sadly, all of this will be forgotten if he catches 6 balls for 110 yards and a score in week 1. Conversely, this will turn into he proverbial dumpster fire if the Raiders start 0-2 or 0-3 and he is only catching 3-4 passes a game. I really don’t see this ending well..

  11. I don’t understand why he won’t practice even if it’s not his preferred helmet. The Raiders aren’t responsible for his helmet issues. Maybe he’s just lazy and entitled and doesn’t want to practice. 3,000 other NFL players seem to be able to use the approved helmets without issue.

  13. “I think if he were allowed to, AB would just adopt a new helmet and move on. But the media won’t allow it”
    ________________

    The media is keeping him from picking out a different helmet? You’re imagining there are so many reporters in the equipment room that AB can’t make it over to the helmets on the shelf?

  14. Antonio was heard to say that he’s all in but needs to leave for his pedicure appointment……
    Divas rules outweigh those of the team afterall!!!!

  16. The ONLY thing that will help reverse the damage in this ridiculous incident is if AB can keep his head down, his mouth shut and just working on being a great receiver, teammate and more importantly … man.

  17. He was only there today because he thought it was a pay day.
    Stay tuned for more AB diaper-fill.

  18. Raiders should dump this poison before it infects the whole locker room. This mess could drag on and spoil the big debut in Vegas for everyone…

  19. That is flat-out wrong. His preferred helmet model was not banned by the league until he tried to find one that was less than 10 years old. He should now get a one-year grace period.

  20. Brown seems to buck the “once a raider always a raider” motto. He was very raider-like, all talk, before he was ever officially a raider.

    Do they really only have 1 winning season since 2002?

    Do they think moving cities helps them? I just wonder if they will be the Boise Raiders or the Fargo raiders next.

  23. The bottom line is that AB is dominating the “PFT Most Commented” list.

    Lets keep it real the NFL, the fans, and mostly AB loves them some AB.

