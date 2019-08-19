A’Shawn Robinson not worried about his future

Getty Images

Lions defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson faces a prove-it season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, needing a big year either to re-sign with the Lions or to find a big deal waiting for him in free agency.

Robinson, a second-round choice in 2016, has played 45 of a possible 48 games in his career but doesn’t have any honors or big stats to show for it.

The former Alabama star, though, is unconcerned about his future. He might that quite clear Monday.

“I ain’t worried about none of that [stuff],” Robinson said, via Dave Birkett of the Free Press. “That [stuff] don’t matter to me right now. What matters is us trying to be the best team we can be so we can get to the playoffs and have a chance to win the Super Bowl.”

Robinson had his best season in 2018 when he made 49 tackles in 13 games before a knee injury ended his year. He is expected to play left end and defensive tackle this season, so he should get chances to earn a big payday come March.

“Going into my fourth year, I think it’s a blessing,” Robinson said. “Not many people have this opportunity so I just take it as that and God gave me this ability so I got to take it and utilize it for these guys out here.”