Bears are drawing the most Super Bowl bets in Las Vegas

The Raiders are soon moving to Nevada but, for now, Las Vegas prefers the Bears.

Via David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, the Bears have drawn the most wagers to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas sports books.

“It’s been kind of overwhelming, the support [for the Bears],” Caesars Sportsbook senior oddsmaker Alan Berg told ESPN.com. “Every time the Bears go to the playoffs, the following year, the money just pours in. Everybody gets optimistic.”

The Bears have 9-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at the Caesars Sportsbook, fourth highest in the league.

In 2018, Chicago went 12-4, winning the NFC North but losing in the wild-card round to the Eagles on a last-second, double-doink field goal miss.