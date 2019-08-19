Bill Belichick still has nothing to say about Josh Gordon (beyond what he has said)

Getty Images

As Steve Burton of WBZ learned the hard way on Saturday night, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has nothing to add to the statement he issued earlier that day about the conditional reinstatement of receiver Josh Gordon. That didn’t stop reporters from trying to finagle more from Belichick during a Monday press conference.

“Yeah, I released a statement on that I have nothing to add to it,” Belichick said in response to the first Josh Gordon question.

Belichick then was asked to discuss whether Gordon arrived in good shape.

“Yeah, I think I’ve already covered all that,” Belichick said, before flashing a rare podium smile. “Did you get a copy of the statement?”

The reporter said he saw the statement on Twitter.

“Sorry, I mean, I don’t do MyFace,” Belichick said, dusting off his “take my wife, please” dismissive-of-social-media catch phrase, “but I mean we’re happy to give you a copy of it, it’s really — that’s where I’m at.”

Where Gordon is at is the non-football injury list. If he doesn’t pass a physical before August 31, he’ll end up on NFI for at least the first six weeks of the regular season.