Brian Flores: Not accurate to say Ryan Fitzpatrick starts season opener

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start at quarterback for the Dolphins in their third preseason game and head coach Brian Flores has said he wants to treat that game like a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Connecting those dots would lead one to believe that Fitzpatrick will get the nod in Week One, but Flores said at his Monday press conference that it would be inaccurate to draw that inference. Flores added that the decision about the starter for the game against the Ravens on September 8 wouldn’t necessarily come after this week’s game.

Flores was asked what Josh Rosen could do to change the feeling that Fitzpatrick will be the starter to open the year.

“We need to see improvement. He can’t take as many sacks as he’s taken. . . . He’s got to get command of the offense and get the ball out quicker,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Flores said that the team would pick a quarterback and stick with him throughout the entire year, but neither Fitzpatrick’s track record nor the overall outlook for the Miami offense does much to suggest that they’ll be able to do that in 2019.