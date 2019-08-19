Browns sticking with the two kickers on roster . . . for now

Getty Images

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens admits he has had conversations with General Manager John Dorsey about bringing in another kicker. But as of right now, the Browns are continuing the competition between Greg Joseph and rookie Austin Seibert.

As he made clear Sunday, though, Kitchens wants better results.

“We’re not trying to bring in a new kicker right now,’’ Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ve got two guys right here that can kick the ball a long way. We need them to get their act right and get the job done.

“We’re not looking to replace them right now. We’re looking to get these guys better and continue to get better. And the process of evaluation and the process of judging them has not concluded yet. When it concludes, then we’ll make that decision.”

Dan Bailey could end up with a new team if the Vikings go with Kaare Vedvik, which is expected after they traded with Baltimore for the kicker/punter. Bailey played for Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer last year in Minnesota.

Seibert and Joseph both went 4-for-6 during the field-goal period Monday, according to Cabot. Joseph also made a 44-yard kick at the end of an offensive team period, and Seibert missed a 40-yarder at the end of another offensive period.

“Like I said, I want the ball to go through and not outside those yellow poles,” Kitchens said, repeating what he said a day earlier.