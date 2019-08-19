Chargers came away impressed by Taysom Hill

Getty Images

The absence of starting quarterbacks has made the preseason increasingly irrelevant, but in the case of the Saints, the backup quarterback competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill has made the preseason worth watching.

On Sunday, with Bridgewater battling an illness, Hill was the best player on the field. Playing the entire second half, Hill took over with the Saints trailing 17-3 and led them to a 19-17 victory.

“Taysom Hill took it over and they completely outplayed us in the fourth quarter,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after the game. “… Taysom Hill, I take my hat off to him. He’s a heck of an athlete. He’s a heck of a quarterback. He just took that game over.”

Hill completed 11 of 15 passes for 136 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran five times for 53 yards. He also made a tackle on special teams.

That ability to do everything makes Hill a big part of what the Saints will do in the regular season. Even if he doesn’t get on the field as a quarterback, he’ll run the ball, catch passes from Drew Brees and play special teams. And if Brees does go down, the Saints may decide they’re better off with Hill than with Bridgewater at quarterback.