Chiefs working on Jeff Allen reunion

Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman-turned-analyst Geoff Schwartz has a pretty good source in the Chiefs locker room, and it appears to be paying off for him.

Schwartz just tweeted out that the Chiefs are working on a reunion with veteran guard Jeff Allen.

Schwartz is the older, less-rich brother of Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, so he probably has a good line on this story. He was also teammates with Allen in Kansas City in 2013, so the sourcing is probably good.

This would be Allen’s third stint with the Chiefs, as he was drafted by them in the second round in 2012, left for the Texans in free agency, before coming back midseason last year.

He has 66 career starts, including four last season.