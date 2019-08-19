Cody Kessler back at practice for Eagles

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler hasn’t totally cleared the league’s concussion protocol yet, but he’s making progress.

Kessler suffered a concussion early in last Thursday’s game against the Jaguars and has passed enough tests that he is back on the field in a limited capacity on Monday. Assuming he avoids any symptoms after stepping up his activity level, Kessler should be fully cleared without too much delay.

The picture at quarterback in Philly has shifted a great deal since Kessler’s injury. The team coaxed Josh McCown out of retirement and gave him a contract that guaranteed him $2 million at signing.

That suggests McCown will be sticking around into the regular season. Nate Sudfeld is expected back from a broken wrist early in the year and fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson remains on the roster, which may leave Kessler in search of work elsewhere over the next couple of weeks.