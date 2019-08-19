Colts put D’Onta Foreman on IR, sign Charcandrick West

Getty Images

The Colts made a change in the backfield, as they look for some experience there.

The team announced a series of transactions Monday, which included placing just-acquired running back D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve, and signing veteran running back Charcandrick West.

The Colts had just claimed Foreman off waivers from the Texans, who thought he needed a change of scenery.

West was in and out of Chiefs camp in 2018, cut last summer but re-signed in December. He topped out with 634 rushing yards in 2015, but had negative rushing yardage last season.

The team also signed safety Kai Nacua and running back Marquis Young, and created roster spots by putting wide receiver Daurice Fountain on IR and waiving safety Derrick Kindred.