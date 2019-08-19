Derrick Henry returns to Titans practice

Getty Images

Shortly after Titans running back Derrick Henry hurt his calf at the first practice of training camp, there were reports that he’d miss two weeks while recovering.

That proved to be an optimistic timetable for his return to action. The Titans held Henry out of practice for three weeks before giving him the green light to return.

Henry had been doing conditioning work on a side field in recent days and made the move to the main field for Monday’s workout. That leaves him with a couple of weeks to practice ahead of the start of the regular season and he could get some game action this Sunday against the Steelers if all goes well in the next few days.

Henry is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and building on his 97 carries for 625 yards and eight touchdowns from last December should set him up well for his next contract.