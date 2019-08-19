Derwin James to undergo foot surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James had a screw inserted in his foot as a freshman at Florida State. Doctors determined the screw bent last week and needs to be removed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

James’ surgery is set for Thursday in North Carolina, via Schefter, with noted foot surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson repairing James’ foot.

The All-Pro player will need three to four months to recover, and given that timetable, James might not get back this year. The Chargers can place him on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility for a short-term designation and a return late in the year.

Coach Anthony Lynn said last week he hoped James would return this season but conceded he didn’t know “for sure” when James would get back on the field.

James injured his foot in last Thursday’s practice.

Adrian Phillips will take over the strong safety spot during James’ absence.