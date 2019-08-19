Eagles sign Chris Worley

Getty Images

The Eagles released linebacker Paul Worrilow on Sunday and they added a new linebacker to the roster on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Chris Worley to their 90-man roster.

Worley signed with the Bengals after going undrafted last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster near the end of the season and made two tackles in two games.

The Bengals waived Worley in late July. He signed with the Seahawks this month, but was cut loose four days after arriving in Seattle.

Worley likely faces an uphill battle to make the Eagles at this point in the summer, but he could stick around on the practice squad if he shows well in practices and games over the next two weeks.