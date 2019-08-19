Eddy Pineiro still on “thin ice” with Bears after Elliott Fry’s departure

Getty Images

The Bears cut Elliott Fry on Sunday, which leaves Eddy Pineiro as the only kicker on their roster with the start of the regular season coming in just over two weeks.

Outlasting his competition didn’t lead to a sigh of relief from Pineiro, however. The Bears haven’t been shy about sharing their plan to look at kickers outside the organization before settling on anything and Pineiro is mindful of what that means for him.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Pineiro said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Still gotta make kicks. If I don’t make kicks, I’m gonna be gone, like everybody else. . . . I’ve just gotta make all my kicks. With the whole kicking struggle from last year, they’ve got us on thin ice here.”

Pineiro made both field goals he tried against the Giants on Friday night after making 1-of-2 tries in Chicago’s first preseason game. The Bears acquired him by sending a conditional 2021 draft pick to the Raiders after trying out eight other kickers in May.