Emmanuel Sanders will play Monday night

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles on December 5 and his wait to return to game action will end on Monday night.

In a Twitter post, Sanders announced that he will be in the Broncos lineup for their game against the 49ers in Denver. Sanders steadily progressed in terms of the amount of work he’s been able to do over the course of the offseason and there has been little doubt that he’d be cleared for the start of the regular season.

Sanders is the veteran leader of a young Broncos receiving corps that features Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick and Juwann Winfree.

Sanders caught 71 passes for 868 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also had a 35-yard rushing touchdown.