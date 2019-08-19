Ezekiel Elliott found “Zeke who?” quip disrespectful

August 19, 2019
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went for a laugh after Saturday night’s game against the Rams when he was asked about running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s ongoing holdout.

Jones quipped “Zeke who?” in response to the question and then went on to say that “we’re having some fun, not at your expense” in reference to Elliott. Elliott didn’t find it as amusing as Jones.

Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux told Chris Mortensen of ESPN what he and his client thought of Jones’s remark.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux said.

The quickest way to putting a smile back on Elliott’s face would likely be to give him what he’s looking for on the contract front. Mortensen adds that there’s been “no real activity yet on negotiations,” however, and that suggests it may be a while before anything happens in that area.

  3. oh Jerrah, Jerrah, Jerrah, i’d be careful bro. You finally have a stocked team, but if no zeke, no parade.

  4. I’m not a Zek fan but … what in the world Jerry lol. I could of ran through those holes that night against rams back ups. And Zeke probably would of busted off an eighty yarder.

  8. So the Cowboys are flaking on paying both Zeke and Cooper…a 3-4 year return on a top 5 draft pick…and a 2 year return on another 1st round pick for a WR…lolol

    The storm that is coming for all of these teams with elite talent at RB…Zeke, McCaffrey, Kamara, Barkley…if teams aren’t going to pay RBs…might as well just eliminate the position…

  9. These RB’s just dont have a ton of leverage anymore. Zeke isnt in the best spot right now and Jerry knows it.

  10. Zeke…you are a man-child and were offered a pretty good deal by your crazy senile boss. You should have taken it. Jerry won’t budge because he needs YOUR money to pay Dak and Cooper. That Pollard kid is gonna take your job.

  12. Awwww was his widdle feelings hurt? Maybe he can do that childish ‘feed me’ gesture in his safe space till he feels like coming out.

  13. I think the Cowboys find it disrespectful Zeke is not a camp. I would simply say you can play or not. The deal shoud not hust erase he is only owed 3 mil this year. So if you want 15 a year for the next 4 years, subtract 12 for what we are supposed to pay you for this year. Here is your 48 mil. Or sit. Dont care. The Pats havent had a zeke and have won every year. What we need is a Brady and a belicek. Less clapping and more getting down to the business at hand. Pay Amari and draft a QB next year in the 2nd. No reaches though.

  14. I would normally side with the team on this one, but that comment was over the top after he has carried this team for two years …… I guess we get to see what the guy that couldn’t even start at Memphis can do at the NFL level for a while …

  15. Jerry should trade Zeke, Dak & Amari for first round picks next year. Even with Zeke, they’re not winning the SB this year. Start the rebuild. Stock up like OKC Thunder did in NBA.

  16. If Zeke and his agent don’t think that Pollard’s emergence is NOT driving down Zeke’s value, then they can feel disrespected ALL they want…………………..

  17. Jerry owns the most valuable sports team in the entire world so I’m sure he’s savvy at negotiating. Not sure if this is just in jest or a negotiation ploy.

  18. Respect goes both ways Zeke. Haven’t heard too many stories of him treating anyone else around him respectfully….

  23. Pulling down someone’s top in public is also disrespectful. As is hitting your girlfriend. And punching a DJ. And knocking over a teenage security guard. But hey, who’s counting?

  24. Let’s see, he is under contract for TWO years and not showing up for work. Who is being disrespectful??

  26. How many times has young Ezekiel been unreliable to his bosses and teammates. He is the disrespectful one; especially to his QB who has sucked it up and played QB1 for very little money. One of the risks of a holdout is that your replacement possibly steps up and makes you seem terribly expensive. Ask L Bell about that one.

  27. I’m glad I’m not a NFL team owner! Becuase my team would freaking suck! I just couldn’t put up with all these players whinning and crying! They are great on the field so they think they can act way they want to off the field. The owners put up with it.

  28. Let’s not forget that he’s under contract. It’s Zeke that’s “disrespecting” the team, not the owner who is paying him the contracted wage. If Zeke wants to blame someone, blame the NFLPA, not the Cowboys for the mess you think you’re in. They negotiated and accepted this terrible rookie deal you’re in.

  29. The Cowboys need Zeke a lot more than they’re letting on (or maybe they’re just to stupid to realize that). The rookie is not going to do so well against the starters. And he’s probably going to get Dak killed on 3rd down. Zeke knows that.

