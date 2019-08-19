Ezekiel Elliott found “Zeke who?” quip disrespectful

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went for a laugh after Saturday night’s game against the Rams when he was asked about running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s ongoing holdout.

Jones quipped “Zeke who?” in response to the question and then went on to say that “we’re having some fun, not at your expense” in reference to Elliott. Elliott didn’t find it as amusing as Jones.

Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux told Chris Mortensen of ESPN what he and his client thought of Jones’s remark.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux said.

The quickest way to putting a smile back on Elliott’s face would likely be to give him what he’s looking for on the contract front. Mortensen adds that there’s been “no real activity yet on negotiations,” however, and that suggests it may be a while before anything happens in that area.