Golden Tate recovering from a concussion

It hasn’t been the best of summers for Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate was suspended for four games in July for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and then had his appeal of that ban rejected by an independent arbitrator. Tate will miss the opening weeks of the season, but is able to practice and play in the preseason.

That didn’t work out well for him on Friday night. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that Tate suffered a concussion in the team’s game against the Bears and he will be out of action until he passes the tests required by the league’s concussion protocol.

Given the suspension, there’s plenty of time for Tate to recover before he’d be eligible to play in a regular season game. There are only a few days before the Giants’ next preseason game, however, and that may leave Tate to play spectator in Cincinnati on Thursday night.