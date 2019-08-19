Jay Gruden gets coy about his communication with Trent Williams

Getty Images

The good news is that Jay Gruden didn’t respond to questions about Trent Williams on Monday by saying, “Trent who?”

The bad news is that there’s still no news about Williams’ holdout.

That said, the Washington coach seemed to admit that there has been some content with Williams, who by all reports and accounts wants to be traded or released and will not be coming back.

Specifically, Gruden was asked if he’s talked to Williams.

“Talked?” Gruden replied. “Maybe. Texted, talked. Maybe. It is what it is right now. He’s not here so we just have to talk about the people that we have.”

Whatever the content of those communications, Gruden said there are “no updates whatsoever” regarding the holdout, and he made it clear that they’re getting ready with the current members of the roster.

“We’re preparing with the guys we have right now,” Gruden said. “That’s all we can do. We’re getting Geron [Christian, Jr.] ready, we’re getting [Donald] Penn ready. So we’ll go that route.”

They’ll likely go that route into Week One and beyond, unless Williams experiences the kind of dramatic change in his position that no one currently expects him to experience.