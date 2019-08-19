Jets offensive line still missing pieces from practice

Getty Images

There’s a certain optimism about the direction of the Jets’ offense, but there are still plenty of question marks based on the uncertainty about their offensive line.

That line is still missing some key parts, while others are just arriving.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, both left guard Kelechi Osemele (pec) and right guard Brian Winters (shoulder) will sit out of practice this week with injuries.

The good news is right tackle Brandon Shell‘s knee injury doesn’t appear to be serious, and he’s expected to return soon. He was a late scratch and didn’t play in last Thursday’s preseason game.

Also, center Ryan Kalil practiced for the first time with the Jets Sunday night, and while admitting he’s still working his way into football shape, having him out there represents a significant upgrade for them in the middle.

Considering running back Le'Veon Bell isn’t going to play in the preseason at all, the Jets have a lot of balls in the air at the moment, making it harder to gauge how far along quarterback Sam Darnold is.