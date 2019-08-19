Jimmy Garoppolo struggles in first action since knee injury

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was intercepted on five consecutive throws in one practice last week. It didn’t go much better Monday night in his first action since tearing his ACL.

The Broncos got their hands on all four of Garoppolo’s first four passes Monday night.

They intercepted one, dropped a pick-six and had pass breakups on the other two.

Garoppolo’s third drive wasn’t much better as he completed 1-of-2 passes — a screen pass to Matt Breida that went for no gain.

So Garoppolo’s stat line read: 1 for 6 for no yards with an interception in 10 snaps over three series. It was that ugly.

C.J. Beathard replaced Garoppolo with 1:19 remaining in the first quarter.

General Manager John Lynch said Saturday that Garoppolo’s return from his knee injury has been “flawless.” But Garoppolo showed Monday he still has a lot of work to do in the next three weeks, which has to concern the 49ers.