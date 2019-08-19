John Ross expected back at practice this weekend

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross has been out of action since injuring his hamstring in late July, but the team has set its sights on a return date.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that Ross won’t play in Thursday’s game against the Giants, but that he’s expected back at practice a few days later.

“He won’t play this Thursday. Sunday would be the target for him. He’ll get a full two weeks of practice before Seattle,” Taylor said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals are going to be without A.J. Green for the start of the regular season, so getting production from Ross would be a big boost out of the gate. The wideout’s first two seasons offered little reason to believe they’ll get it, but Ross knows that this might be his last chance to show the team he can play at the level they expected when they took him in the first round of the 2017 draft.