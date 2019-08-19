Jonnu Smith, Ryan Succop come off Titans PUP list

Getty Images

The Titans got Delanie Walker back in the lineup for last Saturday’s game and Monday saw a positive development for another one of the team’s tight ends.

Jonnu Smith has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury last December and has spent the offseason working his way back into shape.

Smith caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Titans also announced that kicker Ryan Succop has been activated from the PUP list. Succop had knee surgery this offseason, which left Austin Barnard doing all of the kicking in training camp and the first two preseason games.

With Smith and Succop cleared, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is the only player on the 90-man roster who has not been cleared to practice. Simmons tore his ACL working out ahead of the draft, which didn’t stop the Titans from taking him in the first round but could stop him from playing at all during his rookie season.