Looking at NFL marriages that ended quickly

The marriage between the Raiders and receiver Antonio Brown may not last long. Which inspired Monday’s PFT Live draft.

Simms and I, whose on-air marriage somehow has lasted two years, looked at NFL marriages that ended quickly.

Check out the selections in the attached video, with the first pick now determined by a daily trivia question. And then add any short marriages that we may have missed.

PFT Live returns Tuesday morning with an all-new three-hour show on NBC Sports Radio. The final two will be simulcast on NBCSN. Unless that marriage somehow ends in the next day. Which technically isn’t impossible.