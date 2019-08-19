Mark Walton pleads no contest to misdemeanor weapons charge

Getty Images

Running back Mark Walton wasn’t at Dolphins practice on Monday because he was in court to resolve charges from a March arrest.

Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane reports that Walton pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge and received a sentence of six months probation. Walton’s lawyer told Slater that the sentence would be reduced to three months if Walton complies with the requirements of his probation.

Walton also faced charges of marijuana possession and reckless driving as a result of the incident, but they were dismissed as part of the plea.

That was one of three arrests for Walton this offseason. The Bengals released him after the last of those arrests and the Dolphins signed him in May. He’s run 11 times for 19 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 12 yards in two preseason appearances.