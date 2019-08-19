Mike Evans out of practice with leg injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has played in each of the team’s first two preseason games, but he may not be able to go in their third outing of the summer.

Evans pulled up and grabbed his left leg after catching a deep ball during Sunday’s practice. Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Evans did not take part in Monday’s practice.

The Buccaneers play the Browns on Friday in what is typically the preseason game that sees starters get their most extensive playing time. Evans played 20 snaps and did not make any catches during his first two appearances.

Running back Ronald Jones was also on the sideline for Monday’s practice. Jones has been dealing with a knee issue recently.