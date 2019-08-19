Monday’s #PFTPM looks at a wild week of Antonio Brown helmet dispute developments

Getty Images

Tuesday night’s Hard Knocks probably won’t even scratch the surface as to the events of the past week regarding Antonio Brown‘s fight with the NFL over his helmet of choice. Monday’s #PFTPM does.

For as misguided as his grievance regarding the question of whether he should be permitted to wear a more-than-10-year-old helmet was, Brown now has a viable argument that the NFL is moving the goalposts, either to cover up its past failure to properly test the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet or to prevent Brown from #winning in his effort to wear the helmet of his choice, or both.

Ultimately, Brown could (and should) file another grievance. And there’s a chance he’ll win. If you strenuously object to that sentiment, set aside your pre-existing biases and listen to the latest edition of our afternoon podcast, a far looser production that includes periodic profanity and hopefully fulfills our broader objective to inform and entertain on all matters related to the NFL.