Packers planning for Aaron Rodgers to play Thursday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was expected to play last Thursday against the Ravens, but wound up as a late scratch because of back tightness that also kept him out of practice on Sunday.

While head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that it wasn’t a “necessity” that Rodgers sees any time in the preseason, the back injury has not altered any plans for this week yet. General Manager Brian Gutekunst said on Monday that the plan remains for Rodgers to play against the Raiders in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Gutekunst didn’t disagree with LaFleur’s view on the necessity of preseason reps in a new offense, however.

“Football is football. It’s not like it’s a different sport,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

DeShone Kizer has started the first two preseason games for the Packers and would get the start again this week if there’s a decision to hold Rodgers out again.