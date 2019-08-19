Panthers sign two injury replacements

Getty Images

The Panthers added a pair of replacements Monday, for players placed on injured reserve.

The team announced the additions of guard Tyler Catalina and linebacker Brandon Bell. They take the roster spots of guard Norman Price and linebacker Jonathan Celestin, who were placed on IR.

This is Catalina’s third training camp this summer, as he was with Washington, then cut and claimed off waivers by the Vikings, who cut him last week.

He started two games as a rookie with Washington in 2017, but hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since.

Bell played in nine games over two seasons with the Bengals, after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Penn State.