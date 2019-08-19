Paxton Lynch in concussion protocol after Holton Hill hit

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch was on the receiving end of a nasty hit from Vikings cornerback Holton Hill on Sunday night and he’ll need to get cleared through the NFL’s concussion protocol before he’s allowed back on the field.

Hill was ejected for using his helmet to hit Lynch in the head while Lynch was going down at the end of a run. Lynch left the game after the hit and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll updated the situation after the game.

“He felt like he was OK,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “But he’s still got to pass those tests. So we have to recognize all the process and take care of that.”

Lynch followed Russell Wilson in Sunday’s game with Geno Smith sitting out after having a cyst removed from his knee. The Seahawks are back in action on Saturday night against the Chargers.