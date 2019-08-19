Rashan Gary plans to be “a game changer” in Green Bay

Getty Images

The Packers used the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft on outside linebacker Rashan Gary because they think he has the talent to be an impact player. That’s what Gary thinks, too.

Gary has yet to make a tackle in the preseason despite getting significant playing time, but he says it’s coming.

“I’m out there to be a big performer,” Gary said, via the Journal Sentinel. “To be a game changer.”

Gary is learning a new position as an outside linebacker in the NFL after playing down on the line at Michigan, but he says he is improving with each practice.

“I feel like I’m getting better,” Gary said. “I’m picking things to improve on. I’m sitting down with coach, and we’re going over what I’m getting better at and what I need to improve on. So I’m keying on those things and making sure I’m getting them done in the game. I feel like the plays are going to come. I’ve just got to keep playing football and keep getting better, just focus on myself.”

Gary will be a major focus of the Packers’ season, as he’s expected to change the way the Packers play defense.