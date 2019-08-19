Rashan Gary plans to be “a game changer” in Green Bay

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 19, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers used the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft on outside linebacker Rashan Gary because they think he has the talent to be an impact player. That’s what Gary thinks, too.

Gary has yet to make a tackle in the preseason despite getting significant playing time, but he says it’s coming.

“I’m out there to be a big performer,” Gary said, via the Journal Sentinel. “To be a game changer.”

Gary is learning a new position as an outside linebacker in the NFL after playing down on the line at Michigan, but he says he is improving with each practice.

“I feel like I’m getting better,” Gary said. “I’m picking things to improve on. I’m sitting down with coach, and we’re going over what I’m getting better at and what I need to improve on. So I’m keying on those things and making sure I’m getting them done in the game. I feel like the plays are going to come. I’ve just got to keep playing football and keep getting better, just focus on myself.”

Gary will be a major focus of the Packers’ season, as he’s expected to change the way the Packers play defense.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Rashan Gary plans to be “a game changer” in Green Bay

  1. I was wondering if Zimmer would make a play for him is available, but am more than happy with the early signs of Bradbury at center. This kid could be a star, if used properly. Gotta make a tackle first, from what I’ve read that’s been the entire defenses problem in their first two games as they’ve been ‘sloppy’ with a ton of missed tackles but its preseason so who cares… for now.

  2. “Gary has yet to make a tackle in the preseason despite getting significant playing time…”

    In most NFL defenses, a linebacker is one of the leading tacklers.

    This new and improved defense that cellarperformance keeps talking about will be as much of a “big performer” as Rashan was in college.

    Hoping and praying, just like the good old days in the 70’s and 80’s…

  5. ….and yet his teammate at UM, Chase Winovich has shined in 2 practice games with 2.5 sacks and over 10 pressures and hits. Sometimes it worth it to wait until the 3rd round to get your Michigan defender.

  6. Gary is a product of the hype machine and a combine workout warrior. He wan’t even the 2nd best player on the Michigan defense last year. This will be another in the list of draft busts for GB.

  7. In most NFL defenses, a linebacker is one of the leading tacklers.

    +++++

    In most NFL defenses a Middle linebacker is one of the leading tacklers. Like Blake Martinez.

  10. Gary will be a major focus of the Packers’ season, as he’s expected to change the way the Packers play defense.
    __________

    I don’t know. The Packers defense has been known for not making tackles for quite a few years now. Sounds like he’s going to fit right in with the same old same old.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!