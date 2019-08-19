Report: Julio Jones’ agent headed to Atlanta in hopes of completing deal

Getty Images

After months of negotiating between Julio Jones‘ agent and the Falcons, could the sides finally be closing in on a deal?

Zach Klein of WSB-TV reports that Jones’ agent, Jimmy Sexton, is headed to Atlanta to visit with the Falcons “and try to lock down a deal this week.”

The Falcons’ star receiver is scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday.

Falcons president Rich McKay was asked about Jones’ extension talks before the team’s preseason game Thursday and didn’t provide much of an update.

“It’s really different than any typical negotiation,” McKay said on the Falcons’ pregame show on 92.9 FM The Game, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “The thing about Julio is that he’s the ultimate professional. He’s really tried to handle it the right way. He’s been in. He’s worked hard. He’s ready to go.”

Jones has an annual average of $14.25 million and is signed through 2020. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff has said the Falcons are prepared to make Jones the highest-paid player at his position.

Michael Thomas reset the receiver market this offseason, signing a five-year, $100 million extension with the Saints that includes $61 million in guarantees.

Jones, 30, made his sixth Pro Bowl last season. He is a two-time All-Pro and has made 698 catches for 10,731 yards and 51 touchdowns in his eight seasons.