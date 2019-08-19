Report: Patriots releasing Ryan Allen

Getty Images

Ryan Allen should have seen the writing on the wall when the Patriots used a fifth-round draft choice on Stanford’s Jake Bailey.

Allen’s six-year career in New England is over, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports. The team has informed Allen of his release.

He leaves with three Super Bowl rings.

Allen, 29, likely won’t have much problem finding a new home. He has averaged 45.3 yards per punt in his career, with a 40.4 net average.

He (and the Patriots punt team) has allowed only one touchdown in the past six years.