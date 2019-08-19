Report: X-rays negative for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Getty Images

X-rays on the injured hand of Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock came back negative, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Lock left Monday night’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter after seemingly jamming his right thumb into the turf attempting a desperation shovel pass to avoid a sack. Lock was tripped up by 49ers safety Marcell Harris and he attempted to toss the ball in the vicinity of tight end Bug Howard only to have his hand slam into the turf after releasing the ball.

Lock was supposed to play into the fourth quarter of the game. Instead, Kevin Hogan returned to the lineup to close out the contest for Denver. He was listed as questionable to return to the game but there’s no reason to push things in the preseason.

The X-rays coming back clean is obviously good news for Lock and the Broncos. Unless any ligaments were significantly affected, Lock could avoid missing much, if any, time altogether.